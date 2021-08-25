Federal Housing Authority, Federal Capital Territory and Nigerians in Diaspora Commission have raised a tripartite committee to ensure the birth of Diaspora Mega City Housing Project that will be situated in Maitama 2 of the FCT with over 675 hectares of land.

This is as the managing director, FHA, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, disclosed that the Diaspora Mega City Housing Project when completed would create about 3 million jobs for Nigerians.

Ashafa made the disclosure when he visited the chairman/CEO of NIDCOM, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in her office in Abuja.

According to a press statement e-signed by Gabriel Odu of the media and public relations and protocols unit of NIDCOM, Ashafa said the Diaspora Mega City Housing Project is expected to have multiplier effects with over 17,000 housing units of different models that will create limitless value chain and opportunities.

The FHA boss commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his thoughtfulness and wisdom in creating a conducive environment for the Diaspora Nigerians to have a roof over their heads, being fast tracked by the push and drive of the NIDCOM boss.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her welcoming remarks, Dabiri-Erewa said, “Today is a historic day as we begin the process of having a Diaspora City within the Federal Capital Territory that Nigerians in the Diaspora wherever they are can be proud to own a home in their own country” adding that “the mega city project will make the Diaspora to invest wisely, get results and prevent them from the excessive loss and agony they usually experience through third party transactions.”

The NDCOM boss expressed optimism that the younger generations Diaspora would be happy to key into the project.

The highpoint of the visit, the statement said, was the inauguration of a tripartite committee expected to submit their report within four weeks.