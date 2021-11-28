Nigeria’s D’Tigers returned to winning ways after they defeated their Mali counterparts 72-70 in the second group match of the ongoing FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 African Qualifiers on Saturday In Benguela, Angola.

After suffering a shocking defeat to Cape Verde in the opening group match, the Julius Nwosu-led D’tigers ensured that they get the qualification on track with a slim victory against the highly attacking Mali side.

The 2015 AfroBasket champions, D’ Tigers narrowly won the first quarter 16-15 while the Malians fight back to take the 2nd quarter, with an impressive performance 24-14.

At the restart of the game, the D’Tigers heap more pressure on the Malians half which paid off as they went ahead to win the third and fourth quarter 23-16 and 19-15 respectively.

D’tigers would return to action and hope for a victory on Sunday when they clash with highly defensive Uganda side to boost their chances of qualifying to the next round.