Late Ms Amaka Ugochukwu would still be alive today if she had acted on her Fibroid earlier enough. According to her relatives, she was diagnosed with Fibroid at age 25 and had been struggling with it ever since then.

Her brother, Kingsley Ugochukwu, told LEADERSHIP that, “The Fibroid never allowed my sister to live a normal life. She experienced severe menstrual pain that can last for more than a week. Her Tummy was so big that people thought she was pregnant and when she clocked 34 years, we learnt that the Fibroid had outgrown the space within the uterine walls and started affecting the ureter.

“At that stage, we took her to the hospital to remove the Fibroid, but she didn’t come out alive, as she died during the surgery. I don’t pray for any woman to go through the stress my sister went through. I know she is in a better place.”

Indeed! No woman should go through the pain that Ms. Ugochukwu went through. Yet, about 50 to 80 per cent of women would develop Fibroid in Nigeria, before the age of 50, says the managing director, Nordica Fertility Centre, Dr Abayomi Ajayi.

According to Ajayi, Fibroid, which is an abnormal growth that develop in or on a woman’s uterus, has become a nightmare as the quality of life of women living with the condition is disturbed by the symptoms they encounter.

According to him, these symptoms come in form of bleeding which can be heavy or/and prolonged in that, some women can bleed for about two weeks and the bleeding could be irregular, depending on the location of the fibroid.

‘‘Some women have bump in their abdomen that people mistake for pregnancy and some fibroid can affect the kidney in situation when a renal back flow occurs and if she don’t do anything about it, can lead to renal failure.

“These are some of the things Fibroid can cause and these are the things High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) can take away, by simply burning the Fibroids. The HIFU converges at a particular distance and burns whatever that is in that radius. That is what makes it safe, because it only burns where you converge that energy to. So we expect that this will bring a lot of relieve to women who have Fibroids because these symptoms are the reason why they do the surgery and now, you can get rid of those symptoms without surgery,” he said.

Because we see that majority of our women who have fibroids are afraid of surgery, Ajayi said the HIFU help to allay their fears. He said, “People have heard so many stories about Fibroids, and they may not really be afraid of the surgery, but the anaesthesia. While some of the deaths can come from the surgery itself, majority come from the anaesthetic death. Especially, again, in an environment like Nigeria, where we have shortage of anaesthetists, we think it is the right method for those who are qualified, as we want to avoid patient from going into deep sleep especially during this period of COVID-19.”

He said HIFU machine is already in Nigeria and in few weeks, experts will be coming to Nigeria to train doctors on how to use the machine. “The experts will be staying with us for like five months for smooth hand over. It is really not difficult, the only thing is how to set up the machine,” he said.

What does Nigeria tends to benefit from HIFU? Ajayi said, “It is a day procedure, and as such the patient can go back to work and to her family; complications are less; anaesthetic risks are completely knocked out; the need for an anaesthetist and surgeon completely knocked out; the turn-around time is shorter; no scar and no blood transfusion.”

As good as that may be, the managing director however said it is not everybody who can benefit from HIFU. “We try not to use the HIFU for people who have done previous surgery and have up and down incision, known as the midline incision, because, it is possible that the intestine has adhere to the scar and that will make it impossible for the rays to go where we want it to. So we want to avoid such people.

“We also want to avoid people who are grossly obese. For instance, anybody who weighs more than 130kg cannot benefit from HIFU because of the thickness of the skin. The way the HIFU works is that you must focus at a particular radius, so if the skin is too thick, it will make it difficult to get to where the Fibroid is. We also don’t want to use the HIFU for people with big Fibroid. If the diameter of the Fibroid is more than 10cm, then, that patient cannot benefit from the HIFU. The patient should be able to lie down with her face down for one to two hours, for us to be able to do the procedure. If for example, the patient start feeling pains in her leg, we stop the procedure, reposition her, so that we don’t damage the nerves.’’

“The good thing about this procedure is that because it does not involve ionizing radiation, it is ultrasound, and as such, can be repeated and for patient who are pre-disposed to cancer, there is no risk of developing cancer, because it is ultrasound. HIFU can also be used to treat solid tumours and adenomyosis.