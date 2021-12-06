Fidelity Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Morohunke Adenike Bammeke as an independent non-executive director of the bank with effect from November 18, 2021.

The board said it was pleased with the appointment, having been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN).

Notice of the appointment has so far been communicated to the Securities and Exchange Commission(SEC), NGX Regulation Limited (the Nigerian Stock Exchange), Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation(NDIC) and Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria(FRC).

Mrs. Bammeke, joins the board of directors of the bank, chaired by Mr. Mustafa Chike-Obi, with a wealth of multi-functional and cross-border experience spanning over 32 years at leading institutions, with proven competencies in diverse segments, including, Information Technology (IT), Banking Operations, Strategy, Business Origination, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Business and Financial Advisory, Internal Audit, Accounting, Pension Fund Administration and General Management.

Commenting on the appointment, chairman of Fidelity Bank, Mr. Mustafa Chike-Obi, stated that: “we are delighted to have Ronke Bammeke join the board of Fidelity Bank, given her stellar performance track record and experience to date, a significant portion of which is in leadership, executive and strategic roles at premier institutions.”

Mrs. Bammeke held various key positions during an exemplary career including serving as the managing director of Guaranty Trust Bank (UK) Limited; managing director of Pensions Alliance Limited; independent non-executive director of Palton Morgan Holdings Limited; general manager and head of operations and Information Technology respectively at GTBank Plc; and general manager and group head of operations at First Bank of Nigeria Plc.

Mrs. Bammeke holds a Bachelor of Science degree (First Class) in Computer Science with Economics from the University of Ife, Nigeria (now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife). She is a Sloan Research Fellow, recipient of the British FCO Chevening Scholarship and obtained a Master of Science degree in Management from London Business School, UK.