Fidelity Bank Plc has promised its customers excellent banking service delivery.

To this end, it launched a new thematic campaign set to help it demonstrate its devotion to customers.

The campaign themed ‘Fidelity for You,’ broke across several media outlets over the weekend and signposts the bank’s commitment to support customers no matter their economic status, age or creed to meet their financial aspirations.

The television commercial for the campaign, which was shot across locations in Nigeria, the bank said, boasts of a catchy tune and interesting performances designed to drive home the bank’s promise to always stand by its customers.

Upon assuming office as the bank’s fourth managing director on January 1, 2021, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe announced her plans to take the bank to tier-one status by 2025 through seven key imperatives including a brand refresh exercise.

Speaking on this, Onyeali -Ikpe had explained that the brand refresh would help Fidelity maintain top of mind awareness in its key markets.

By design or coincidence, the launch of the ‘Fidelity for You’ campaign, according to the financial institution, is yet another commendable announcement in a string of achievements the 33year old bank has recorded in the last few weeks.

“These include its recently released 9months 2021 financial results in which the bank posted a 31.4% growth in profits to N28.1billion; the successful completion of its Eurobond exercise where it raised $400 Million from the international capital markets as well as the launch of a fifth season of its savings reward scheme tagged Get Alert in Millions (GAIM) Season 5 where it would be doling out over N125million to lucky customers,” the bank stated this in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday.