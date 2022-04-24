Fidelity Bank Plc, has introduced a bouquet of products designed to help schools run profitably and seamlessly.

Specifically targeted at privately-run primary, secondary and tertiary educational institutions in the country, the collection of products include financial and non-financial products put together to help schools enhance the quality of services they render, scale their operations and increase revenue.

In a chat with journalists, divisional head, Brands and Communications, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr Meksley Nwagboh stated that: At Fidelity Bank, we recognise the importance of quality education in shaping the lives of the future generations and in spurring national development. Like most businesses, schools are faced with a myriad of issues that challenge their ability to run profitably. It is in response to this that we have developed a bouquet of services to enhance their smooth operations.

Products listed by the bank include the Fidelity Eduloan, a customised loan product designed to meet schools’ short to medium-term funding needs. The product comes in handy for schools considering expanding their operations or acquiring assets such as school buses and other operational vehicles.

There is also the Fidelity School Management Solution also known as SchoolTry, a platform for students, teachers, and parents to get real-time updates on academic performance and for students to enjoy remote learning services; and the Bank Account Monitoring System (BAMS), which helps subscribing schools to monitor their bank account activity in real-time.

Schools can also access the Microsoft Imagine Academy which helps students prepare for IT-careers with on-demand, industry-recognized courses and certifications.

“Our objective at Fidelity Bank remains to empower our customers with the necessary financial and non-financial services to scale their businesses. This is what we are known for across all our business locations. With our school proposition, we are providing value-adding solutions for schools to run smoothly while the administrators can focus on imbibing the necessary knowledge in the students. I should also mention we provide personal loans for parents to pay their wards’ school fees at with flexible repayment terms”, remarked Nwagboh.

Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank operating in Nigeria with over 6.5 million customers serviced across its 250 business offices and digital banking channels. The bank was recently recognized as the Best SME Bank Nigeria 2022 by the Global Banking & Finance Awards. The bank has also won awards for the “Fastest Growing Bank” and “MSME & Entrepreneurship Financing Bank of the Year” at the 2021 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.