Fidelity Bank has reiterated its commitment to empowering small business owners.

In doing this, the bank rewarded its customers in it’s Get Alert in Millions Season five (GAIM five) campaign.

At prize presentation ceremonies in Lagos and several branches across the country, Fidelity Bank rewarded 10 lucky customers who emerged winners in the December 2021 monthly draw with the sum of N1 million each.

Presenting the cheques, the promo chairman and executive director in charge of the Lagos and South West Directorate, Dr. Ken Opara educated the winners on the importance of sustaining wealth, saying, “a million naira can be either big or small, depending on how well or poor it is put to use.“As a proud SME bank, we are fortunate to be a part of the growth journeys of several businesses which started with a token and it is a delight to see how prosperous they have become. We encourage all the lucky winners to be prudent with the spending, invest in their businesses and they will be on their way to financial prosperity.”

According to him, as a bank, “we are unwavering in our commitment to enhancing the welfare of our customers. We support our customers in becoming and remaining millionaires. This is very important to us, and I might say that we have competent people here and at various locations to guide you.”

Receiving his cheque, one of the lucky winners, Chikwem Isaac expressed his delight and plans to expand his business. He said: “I am extremely grateful to Fidelity Bank for this pleasant surprise. Although I opened the account a while back, I recently became an active user and I am grateful for the reward that came with it. This fund came at the right time as there has been brewing plans to expand my business. I encourage as many people to take advantage of this savings promo campaign.”

The GAIM 5 promo is a savings campaign run by Fidelity Bank as part of its efforts to drive financial inclusion in the country.

Since the inception of the GAIM five campaign in November 2021, Fidelity Bank has rewarded over 200 customers with N10, 000 each in weekly draws with a total of N125 million in cash prizes to be won by the end of the campaign in July 2022.

Overall, it is on record that the bank has given out over N4.1 billion in rewards to more than 10,000 customers.