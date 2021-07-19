Chief executive officer, Fidelity Bank, Mrs Onyeali-Ikpe, last week played host to chief executive officer, LIB TV, Linda Ikeji, to explore business opportunities lend their voices to the ongoing conversation about women empowerment.

According to Mrs. Onyeali-Ikpe, who was accompanied by top female management staff in Lagos to receive the media executive, the purpose of the visit was also to strengthen existing business relationship between Fidelity Bank and LIB TV.

“The meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss the creation of a long-term platform that educates, supports, and empowers women to achieve career/business leadership. During the Courtesy call, Linda Ikeji expressed her confidence in management’s capacity to impact positively on the growth and development of women-owned businesses in Nigeria.

“Through strategic collaborations, we can set up a forum for young aspiring entrepreneurs to have a one-on-one interaction with successful career women in Fidelity Bank. This will provide them with the opportunity to ask questions and share their experiences”, she said.

She also lauded management’s effort at organizing women empowerment programmes, explaining that more Nigerian women need such platforms for motivation whilst believing that there is no limit to what they can achieve.

Ikeji, who spoke on the importance of innovation in entrepreneurship, encouraged budding female entrepreneurs to stay ahead of their time by conducting research and identifying the needs of consumers. MD, for her part, provided detailed insight into her seven-point agenda, which is part of plans to ensure the bank achieves Tier-One status in Nigeria by 2025.

Speaking about our bank’s efforts to positively influence women in business, MD stated that the bank’s long-standing support for the growth of women-owned businesses in Nigeria stems from its recognition of women’s ability to effectively control the hem of affairs in business.

She applauded Linda Ikeji’s efforts to empower young women, alluding to her 2017 initiative, which saw her tour secondary schools across the country teaching young girls about entrepreneurship. According to MD, the Bank is open to collaborate with LIB TV for the betterment of female entrepreneurs.

Whilst reiterating the bank’s passion for women empowerment, MD stated that the bank had put in place necessary measures to improve gender equality and assist women in the Bank’s workforce thrive effortlessly on the job.

Reaffirming the Bank’s commitment towards creating a conducive workspace for all women, MD stated that the Bank has built a crèche for Fidelity women to enable them take care of their children.

“Fidelity Bank is very concerned about the convenience of women in the workforce and I encourage that every work environment with mothers should have a crèche. We have just built a child friendly environment and it would be unveiled very soon”, she said.

On a final note, Mrs. Onyeali-Ikpe noted that female business owners and professionals must make it a point of duty to be consistent and tenacious to succeed in business. The meeting ended with presentation of gifts and a photo session.