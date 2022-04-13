Plateau state governor Simon Lalong has said the state has a long history of contributing to Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings as far back as pre-colonial and colonial times through the role mining played in development of Nigeria before the discovery of oil.

Lalong made the disclosure in Jos during customer engagement and export policy sensitization on CBN RT200FX programme organised by Fidelity Bank Plc for business in north central zone of the country held at Crispan hotel Jos .

According to the governor with this new RT200 FX Programme policy by the CBN, the nation stands to gain a lot in terms of expanding its foreign exchange earning capacity through other sectors that were previously not properly utilised.

He disclosed that the advent of oil diverted attention from solid minerals and other sources for foreign exchange earning in Nigeria including agriculture among others stressing that the hope that this new policy by the CBN will change that narrative and give the country another opportunity to redeem the past neglect of the economy will be better for it.

Lalong explained that mining is still a very profitable engagement in the state with both commercial and artisanal mining opportunities and at the same time his administration is working hard to return Plateau to the days of flower production for export just as it was witnessed in the 70s and 80s.

“We are also interested in making sure that there is huge production and export of exotic fruits which Plateau State is known for.”

The governor further pointed out that all that is needed is to galvanise and sensitise the citizens to key into these initiatives that will create opportunities for them in small scale enterprises while the need to understand the gains of using this platform to produce, package and add value to products that have high value for exports which will yield huge income for them and the State.

“Plateau State is very much prepared for this programme because the Yakubu Gowon Airport Heipang has been designated by the Federal Government as an International Fresh Cargo Airport. The plan is to make the airport have the capacity of processing about 750,000 metric tons of fresh cargo annually. Also, we have purchased the Inland Container Terminal which is a stone throw away from the Airport and very close to the railway line”.

He added all these provide the infrastructure that will make it possible for the goods produced in Plateau State through the new CBN policy to be evacuated without any challenges. We hope that Fidelity Bank will play its role as a window for our people to access funds from the programme so that they can contribute to the export of commodities that will earn the nation foreign exchange.

Lalong commended the Management of the CBN for coming up with the new policy as well as Fidelity Bank for buying into it and identifying the potentials and capabilities in Plateau which necessitated the hosting of this sensitization workshop.

Similarly, the executive North Directorate, Fidelity Bank Plc Hassan Imam represented by the RHB, North Central Alhaji Sadi Zawira in his address said over the years, CBN has continued to envision various intervention schemes to boost local production and productivity increase in non-oil exports and improvements in the FX generating capacity of the economy.

He disclosed that the RT200FX programme is a set of policies, plans and programmes for non oil exports that will enable Nigerians move their export repatriations to USS$200 billion over the next 3 to 5 years.

Imam further added that some of the gains includes single digit priced credit facility for processing and value added exports, non oil FX rebate scheme, non oil commodity expansion facility, dedicated non oil exports terminal and biannual non oil summit among others.

The executive north central directorate further noted the objective of the sensitization argued that Plateau State has been strategically chosen for the workshop because of its enormous contributions to the growth of non oil space in particular and agribusiness in general .

He added that it is important to mention that Plateau is well endowed with not only solid minerals, but agricultural commodities and human resources that can propel it to become one of the richest states in Nigeria noting that given these comparative advantages they see he state taking the lead in value added exports in Nigeria.

Also speaking the North Central Regional Co-ordinator of Nigerian Export Promotion council NEPC Mr. Samson Idowu in his remarks said the race to $200billion in FX repatriation (RT200FX) programme requires the right policies, critical export infrastructure, international deplomacy and adequate funding to achieved the desired results within the stepulated period.

He explained that any product whose electronic receipt is traded in a commodities exchange must be of global standard adding Banks should be more willing to support exporters and understand the disparity between hard and soft commodities as well as base support on history of performance , export volume and frequency , payment methods , product s sourcing strategy, risk mitigants and seasonality among others.

Besides the Bank Divisional Head, Export and Agriculture, Mr. Isaiah Ndukwe said “The new policy will trigger shifts in the business landscape and realignments will be necessary to take advantage of the emerging opportunities.”

Ndukwe pointed out that they have therefore put this workshop together to sensitize and guide businesses in making more informed decisions towards expanding their export play.

According to him, the policy is anchored on the Non-oil Exports Proceeds Repatriation Rebate Scheme which will incentivize exporters in the non-oil sector to repatriate and sell export proceeds in the FX market to generate sustainable FX inflows and guide the Nigerian economy against FX shortages and shocks.