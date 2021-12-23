Fidelity Bank Plc, has restated commitment to healthy saving culture as the Bank rewarded 10 customers with N1 million each. The bank rewarded the first set of millionaires from its recently launched fifth season of its savings promo, ‘Get Alert in Millions (GAIM 5)’.

The executive director in charge of the Lagos and South West Directorate of the Bank, Dr. Kenneth Opara, highlighted the importance of driving a culture of savings among Nigerians and the need for financial inclusion.

“At Fidelity Bank, we are of the opinion that for the standard of living of Nigerians to improve, there is an essential need for every household to embrace a positive savings culture. This explains why we continuously incentivize our customers for saving with us,” said Opara.

“We remain firm in our commitment to enriching lives and propagating a healthy savings culture that supports all our customers and this is in line with the Central Bank’s mandate of deepening financial inclusion.

“We are proud to say that the GAIM promo has so far contributed its quota to making formal banking appealing to people in underserved communities,” he added.

The GAIM Season five monthly draw saw 10 lucky customers spanning the six geo-political zones of the country. The transparent draw was witnessed by representatives of several regulatory organisations including Senior Legal Officer, Lagos State Lotteries & Gaming Authority, Oyinkan Kusamotu; head, Lagos Office, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Susie Onwuka; and Arinze Isaac of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC). Since the inception of the GAIM five campaign in November 2021, Fidelity Bank has rewarded over 200 customers with N10, 000 each in weekly draws with a total of N125 million in cash prizes to be won by the end of the campaign in July 2022.

