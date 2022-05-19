Fidelity Bank is poised to deepen its support to the small and medium enterprises as part of measures to strengthen Nigerian economy, the bank’s executive director, North Directorate, Hassan Imam has said.

Speaking, on Tuesday, when he received the LEADERSHIP Bank of the Year 2021 award, Imam said the bank deliberately focused on boosting SMEs among other myriads of intervention “and the results are showing”.

He said as a demonstration of its commitment to support the nation’s economic development, the Bank has a whole division dedicated to the SMEs noting “we are doing a lot by providing advisory services and capacity development for the SMEs.”

Imam said Fidelity Bank is currently collaborating with the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency-SMEDAN- adding that the gesture has earned the bank myriads of awards including as an SMEs bank of the year.

“We are also doing a lot in other sectors including agriculture and we will keep doing what we need to do to support the nation’s economy. We will sustain what we are doing and we are hopeful that more awards will come our way,” he said.

While lauding LEADERSHIP for the recognition, Imam said the gesture would spur the bank into doing more.

In a speech, the Editor-in-Chief of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Azu Ishiekwene said the award was conferred on the bank in recognition of its modest achievements in the banking sector especially contributions to strengthening SMEs and agriculture.

The bank, which has an international banking licence, has an asset base of N3.11 trillion as of June 30, 2021, a figure that has more than doubled compared to an asset base of N1.29 trillion which it had in 2016.

The bank’s passion for increasing non-oil exports in the country was the drive for its Export Management Programme which is a capacity development programme run in collaboration with Lagos Business School and Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

Targeted at growing the capacity of small businesses in the country, the programme has trained hundreds of individuals and businesses since its inception.

The Export Management Programme (EMP), which is open to both aspiring and experienced exporters, is an intense and hands-on export management education designed to equip Nigerian exporters, regulators, financiers and policy makers with the practical knowledge and business management skills required to compete effectively in the global export market.

Fidelity Bank is one of the few financial institutions in the country that has continued to build up its loan book as total loans to customers grew by 113.7 per cent within the course of five years despite the recession and aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bank’s drive for a savings culture has seen it build up its deposit base, which was N792.79 billion in 2016, by almost 150 per cent to N1.98 trillion as of June 30, 2021, while its profit base continues to rise.

The bank has over the years built strong partnerships across the broad spectrum of economic actors in the agribusiness space to drive agribusiness financing interventions to micro and last-mile levels.