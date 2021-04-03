54 countries from Europe have started to contest heavily for the 13 slots to appear at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. The group stage matches started with some interesting highlights and disappointing flops for all watchers and pundits, and several thousands of users opted to sign up by visiting the great place to make sport bet Nigeria – bookmaker 1xBet.

Below are some of the most interesting early upsets:

Turkey springs an unexpected victory against Netherlands in a thrilling 4-2 encounter.

Despite having superior advantage in the quality of players and in creating chances on the field of play, Netherlands could not overcome the straddlers of Europe and Asia even from the first half. Turkey quickly put 2 goals past the Netherlands in the first half and went on to secure the win and now sits atop group G with 7 points.

If you missed such thrillers from the first set of matches played, all you have to do is log on to 1xbet and as with all members, you can enjoy your favorite sports and watch on 1xBet live and not miss future matches.

Germany fell to a 2-1 loss against North Macedonia.

Germany has been one of the most successful teams in international competitions, having won 4 World Cups among other trophies but has been found struggling in recent times, especially with their 6-0 loss to Spain in November 2020.

Despite victories in the first 2 qualifying matches against Iceland and Romania, they lost surprisingly to North Macedonia with a stunner from Elmas in the last 5 regular minutes of the game. Die Mannschaft now have their work cut out for them as they sit in the 3rd position in Group J.

ADVERTISEMENT

Armenia tops Group J with 9 points.

Armenia has won against Liechtenstein, Iceland, and Romania to gain 9 points and lead the group which includes Germany. Armenia displayed a commanding performance to win 2 goals with no response against a seemingly strong Iceland while pulling victory from the jaws of defeat against Romania.

Armenia has continued to improve their performance and results since their outing in the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League C with some very unexpected wins against Georgia and North Macedonia, which earned them promotion to the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League B.

Denmark’s unique strategy paving their way to quick group stage success.

The coach of Denmark, Kasper Hjulmand has used an impressive rotational strategy to gain all 9 points in the last 3 group matches. He has rotated the majority of his players in each of the successive games of the group stages. Regardless of the success of each game, Kasper continued to rotate the team to achieve more success. In the three games against Israel, Moldova and Austria, 21 players were used and the team scored 14 goals with 11 players on the scoresheet.

There are more interesting games to watch out for in the European qualifying stages for the FIFA 2022 World Cup and if you don’t want to miss it, join several thousands to open an account with the bookmaker, and immediately, you will be able to use all of the features, including the 1xBet live watch on functions.

However, its popularity has grown even larger because of the spectacular 1xBet casino and users can play a multitude of games from their tablets, smartphones and desktop computers.

Other factors that have helped this portal include:

all games are of superb quality;

every single form of entertainment offered at this place promises tons of moments full of fun, as well as potentially great prizes;

new games are being added all the time to the 1xBet casino, meaning that all the fun is endless!

Getting access to the 1xBet casino is extremely simple: Users only need to create their accounts, and once they have done that, they will immediately get access not only to the full list of games, but also to all the other cool features.