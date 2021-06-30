Former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia, has denied saying that the minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, abandoned him during his ordeal with the world football governing body, FIFA.

He said the minister did his best to help him and revealed that he received $5,000 through his efforts from the Lagos State government.

Siasia had accused the federal government, Nigeria football federation (NFF) and fellow legends of neglecting him in the thick of the ban imposed on him by FIFA.

Reacting to the claims by Siasia, the Minister said the former Nigerian international was not telling the truth and the Ministry will come out with the facts of how it assisted him.

But Siasia, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports via telephone, said he only received $5,000 through the Minister’s effort and commended him for his support.

“I don’t have any problem with the Minister. He is a nice man, he listened to me and tried to help out. He helped me talk to the Lagos State government which gave me $5,000. If the Ministry gave me anything more than that, they should show me proof. Where did they help me with $40,000?

“I understand, the Ministry does not have money and that’s the truth. I am not saying that Dare didn’t help me. I said the federal government should have helped out because I don’t have that resource to fight FIFA. I wanted the government to help me and that was it, I don’t want people to see it as if I’m quarreling with the Minister,” he concluded.

LEADERSHIP Sports reports that the earlier life ban placed on Siasia was reduced to five years by the Court of Arbitrary for Sports (CAS).