By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe, has described Amaju Pinnick’s ambition to contest for a seat in the highly-exalted FIFA Council as Nigeria’s project and urged Nigerians to support the NFF president in the interest of the country.

Egbe while scolding some Nigerians who are working against the NFF boss candidacy, said those trying to scuttle his ambition of becoming a member of FIFA Council are nothing but unpatriotic elements.

“Those working against Pinnick are carrying their rascality too far. If Pinnick wins the FIFA Council election, Nigeria would be the biggest beneficiary because he (Pinnick) would ensure the country’s interest is protected,” Egbe said.

“Anybody who understands international football politics would know what I’m talking about. Let’s not forget what played out when Enyimba won the CAF Champions League for the very first time for Nigeria. “After breaking the Cup jinx, the North Africans went to the board room trying to shatter the victory and they would have succeeded if we did not have Dr Amos Adamu then in CAF. Adamu ensured the frivolous petition over Yaro Yaro was thrown out.

“So, we all know how important it is for any nation to have a strong say in an international body like FIFA. Pinnick has been cleared to run after passing the FIFA integrity test, so for anybody here at home not to support him amounts to national sabotage.”

LEADERSHIP Sports recalls that Pinnick who had initially shown interest in running for the CAF presidency later settled for a bid into the FIFA council. The election comes up in March.