By Salifu Usmsn, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Amaju Pinnick for his election into the exalted FIFA Executive Council.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Pinnick’s election into the executive council of the highest decision-making organ in world football, means that the world has taken notice of his competency skills, hard work, dedication and consistency, saying the NFF boss has proven to be an efficient football administrator.

Buhari noted that this feat of enhanced visibility and prestige of Nigeria in the international community came on the heels of recent elections of other well-qualified and endowed Nigerians into strategic leadership positions in international organisations.

PMB, however, advised the Delta State born football administrator to see his new assignment as an opportunity to enhance Nigeria’s reputation and identity as a football-loving country.

He also urged him to optimally utilise the role of sports, through football, as a driving force to engender development, peace, and stability at the regional and international levels.

As an active supporter of the round leather game, the President joined other enthusiastic fans in Nigeria and across the continent in wishing the NFF president the best in his new position.