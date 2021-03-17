The Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe has lambasted Harrison Jalla for saying there is nothing to celebrate over Amaju Melvin Pinnick’s membership of FIFA Council.

Jalla had in a statement said Nigeria was only exporting corruption to the world in Pinnick, who he described as a graduate of Ibori’s school of corruption.

Egbe while berating Jalla wondered why some of the nation’s football stakeholders are hell-bent on rubbishing the country and pulling down whoever rises to the top echelon of world football from the country.

“Jalla is definitely not working in the interest of our dear country. When you criticize constructively we would know. We also know when one is only being jealous, vindictive and unpatriotic. Jalla and his co travelers are just being petty and unpatriotic,” Egbe said.

Egbe who is a FIFA licensed match agent said what every Nigerian owes Pinnick now is prayer and total support. “The same way we support other Nigerians that have made it to the top in other global bodies like the United Nation, World Trade Organization, Africa Development Bank, Grammy award and of late in the government of Joe Biden out there in the United States.”

“For Jalla to see Pinnick’s rise to the top of world football as nothing to celebrate and praying for his downfall is to say the least uncharitable and unpatriotic,” Egbe added.

Pinnick, who is also a member of the Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions, swept aside incumbent Walter Nyamilandu by 43 votes to 8 at the elections held last Friday in Rabat, and is now only the third Nigerian to take a seat on world football’s highest decision-making organ.