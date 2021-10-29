FIFA has revealed an exciting and bold new brand identity for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023, incorporating a vibrant new visual approach that aims to unite and inspire people around the world through the power of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and women’s football.

The brand identity and emblem incorporate the vibrant local landscapes and rich colours of the two hosts, building a palette based on the rainforests, earth, mountains, cities, and water of the two countries. A radial motif featuring 32 colourful squares – celebrating the new expansion to 32 participating nations, and an element commonly seen across the indigenous cultures of Australia and New Zealand – is a prominent part of the design.

The motif symbolises not only the world’s best teams coming together, but also the spirit and values of the two host countries radiating back out into the world, with football at its core.

Speaking about the new identity for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, Fatma Samoura, FIFA Secretary General, said:

“Women’s football continues to grow and Beyond Greatness, the new slogan perfectly captures where FIFA wants to take the female game in the hearts and minds of football fans worldwide- Beyond Greatness.

The new brand identity beautifully reflects the expansion of the tournament from 24 to 32 teams and evokes the colours and diversity of the national team strips taking part in the ultimate women’s football competition. We can’t wait for it to begin!”

The brand identity made its first public appearance in a live show featuring FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer and New Zealander Sarai Bareman, Australian striker Kyah Simon and New Zealand forward Hannah Wilkinson.

During the show, which was broadcast on Optus Sport in Australia and Sky TV in New Zealand, the guests discussed the meaning behind the ambitious new tournament slogan, the dynamic emblem, and the overall look of the brand, which incorporates unique patterns created in collaboration with local indigenous artists.