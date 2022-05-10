The retired DIG Sani Mohammed-led 9-man Presidential Investigative Committee, set up to unravel the circumstances that led to the vandalism of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium during the 2022 World Cup playoff match between Nigeria and Ghana, yesterday, submitted its report to the minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare.

The committee chairman Muhammed while thanking the Minister for finding them worthy for the assignment, said they did their best in working within the terms of reference and standard best practice to make far-reaching recommendations.

Shedding light on some of the recommendations made by the committee, Muhammed said: “One of our key recommendations is that protocol and security officials should be involved in the planning stage of future events or tournaments while the sale of bottled water and canned drinks should be banned inside the stadium as they might turn out to be the immediate weapon to use by the hoodlums.”

The Sports Minister Sunday Dare assured that the federal government would expedite action on the recommendations, saying President Muhammadu Buhari through the office of the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF) is patiently waiting for the committee’s report.

He thanked the Committee for the extensive nature of the work done, stating that their recommendations will serve as new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the Ministry and NFF in planning for future events.

He assured that the culprits of the vandalism, if identified in the report, would face the full weight of the law to serve as a deterrent.

The Minister, though regretting the fine imposed on Nigeria by the world soccer governing body, FIFA, as a result of the vandalism, expressed satisfaction that the Stadium was not banned as it is billed to play host to Nigeria’s first game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in early June.

Earlier, the permanent secretary of the Ministry, Ismaila Abubakar, went down memory lane to narrate how the unfavourable outcome of the Nigeria-Ghana World Cup playoff match led to the vandalism of parts of the Stadium that necessitated the setting up of the investigative Committee. He expressed optimism that the report will assist the Ministry in preventing future recurrence.