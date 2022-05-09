World football governing body, FIFA, has ordered the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to pay the sum of one million, forty-five thousand dollars ($1,045,000) compensation and salaries to former Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr.

Rohr was sacked as Super Eagles head coach in December 2021 while still being owed several months salaries as well as bonuses and allowances.

Rohr reported the NFF to FIFA and the world football governing body has ordered them to pay him $1,045,000 (about N433,873,550.00 officially) to cover his entitlements and additional compensation.

NFF sources confirmed on Monday that the ruling was made on April 22, 2022 but was kept under wraps, and the body is not considering an appeal.

FIFA ruled that the NFF had no justifiable reason to terminate Rohr’s contract in the manner that they did, especially as they were owing him a large sum.

The world body also clarified that Rohr must be paid in dollars and not naira since he is no longer based in Nigeria.

Rohr was named as the Super Eagles head coach in 2016 and he was the longest-serving coach of the national team with his over five years in charge.

The former Burkina Faso head coach was believed to be earning around $55,000 monthly in Nigeria.

