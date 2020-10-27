FIFA president Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19, global football’s governing body said on Tuesday.

Infantino, who is 50 years old, has reported mild symptoms, is in self-isolation and will quarantine for at least 10 days, FIFA added in a statement.

“All people who came into contact with the FIFA President during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps,” the statement said. “FIFA sincerely wishes President Infantino a speedy recovery.”

Infantino has travelled little during the coronavirus pandemic, but he attended a signing ceremony at the White House last month to mark normalised relations for Israel with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Infantino’s infection comes as Switzerland reports a spike in COVID-19 cases. Switzerland has reported 127,000 cases this year, with more than 23,000 since last Friday.