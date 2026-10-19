The United States set a new scoring record at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2026 after thrashing Samoa, while two-time champions Spain and China PR began their campaigns with victories on Monday.

Australia and Chile, however, shared the points after battling to a 1-1 draw as Groups E and F got under way.

The USA produced the biggest victory in FIFA World Cup history at any level, overwhelming Samoa in a one-sided encounter that also saw Maddie DiMaria become the first player to score six goals in a single match at the U-17 Women’s World Cup.

DiMaria opened the scoring after just 62 seconds, side-footing home before Mia Corona doubled the advantage with a superb volley from a corner.

DiMaria then completed the first hat-trick of the tournament with two quick goals, setting the tone for a relentless American performance.

Loradana Paletta scored twice, while Grace Murray and DiMaria added further goals before Amari Manning made it nine by finishing at the far post.

The United States maintained their attacking intensity after the break, with Deus Stanislaus and Carolina Reyna finding the net before DiMaria scored twice more to take her tally to six.

Further goals from Isa Ortiz, Reyna, captain Meila Brewer and Gianna Hanf completed the rout.

China PR also made an impressive start, defeating Kenya in their Group E opener.

Xu Yue gave the Chinese side the lead after racing on to Fang Zhenzhu’s precise pass and finishing into the bottom-right corner.

Kenya goalkeeper Mishel Okoyo kept her side in contention with a fine save to deny Wu Yichen after another incisive pass from Fang.

However, China broke through again shortly after the interval when Okoyo tipped Fang’s long-range effort on to the crossbar, only for Xu Xiaotang to score from the rebound.

Xu Xiaotang added her second moments later, heading home Fang’s inviting cross to complete the scoring.

Spain, meanwhile, began their Group F campaign with a 2-0 victory over Mexico, last year’s bronze medallists.

Mexico goalkeeper Ania Lopez produced a triple save in the 13th minute to keep her side in the contest as Spain dominated the early exchanges.

Spain continued to threaten, with Elena Vizuete hitting the junction of the crossbar and post in the 28th minute.

The European side eventually broke the deadlock shortly before half-time when Lopez parried Vizuete’s powerful effort into the path of Carolina Ferrera, who calmly finished into the unguarded net.

Vizuete then doubled Spain’s advantage in the second half, cutting inside from the right before curling a left-footed effort beyond the goalkeeper and into the net after the ball clipped the post.

The victory gave Spain a positive start as they seek to build on the success of their U-20 counterparts at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

In the other Group F fixture, Australia and Chile played out a 1-1 draw.

Australia created the first clear opportunity, but Chile goalkeeper Oriana Cristancho produced an excellent reaction save to keep the scores level.

Chile took the lead through Concha, who headed home at the far post after Josefa Munita delivered an impressive curling cross.

The Junior Matildas responded after the break, drawing level from a set-piece move. Sakura Leon delivered a low, precise cross, which Charlotte Bradshaw converted with a well-taken finish at the far post.

Both teams pushed for a winner in the closing stages, but neither could find a breakthrough as they settled for a point apiece.

The results marked contrasting starts to the tournament, with the USA making history, Spain and China claiming victories, and Australia and Chile sharing the spoils.