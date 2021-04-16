BY TUNDE OGUNTOLA, Abuja

Federal government has said the successful fight against drug trafficking would reduce funding for insurgency, saying It is common knowledge that drug money can be used to finance insurgency and terrorism.

To halt this menace, the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture will collaborate with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to launch a national campaign against drug trafficking and illicit use of drugs in the country.

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this while receiving the chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-Gen Buba Marwa (rtd), during a courtesy visit in Abuja yesterday.He said the war against illicit drugs and tackling drug trafficking is one of the most important tasks in thecountry.

Alhaji Mohammed said this is because drug trafficking, money laundering by traffickers and the use of illicit drugs are closely linked to the nation’s security, well-being of the citizens, the moral fabric of our society and even governance.

He noted that restoring the visibility of the NDLEA for local and international partnership and boosting the morale of staffers has attracted international support and ‘’offensive action’’ against drug cartels that has led to the arrest of 2,175 drug traffickers, seizure of 2,050,765.33 kilogrammes of illicit drugs as well as cash and drug seizures worth N75 billion.

According to him, “The kind of vicious banditry and kidnapping for ransom that our country has witnessed in recent times cannot be totally separated from illicit drug use and their effects on users who take to crime.

“Drug trafficking proceeds are sometimes ingested into legitimate businesses, making hard-working and honest people look indolent.

“What about the effect of drug trafficking on the moral fabric of the society. This society rarely questions the source or sources of people’s wealth. That’s why drug traffickers end up becoming role models in the society, with devastating consequences for our young ones.”

He said even governance is not spared as drug traffickers and money launderers contest and win elections into high offices, where they help shape policy.

“Just imagine the damage this can do to governance and indeed to any nation. This is why I want to once against commend Gen. Marwa for raising the bar in the fight against drug cartels and the use of illicit drugs with the new maxim, offensive action,” he said.

He said the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture would work with the anti-narcotic agency to give maximum publicity to its activities, especially in the area of advocacy.

“To date, we have launched a number of national campaigns. It will not be a bad idea for the ministry, working with the NDLEA, to launch a national campaign against drug trafficking and use of illicit drugs.

“I will also encourage the NDLEA to work with the National Orientation Agency (NOA), which has set up Integrity Clubs in Secondary Schools nationwide, to reach the young ones with its campaign against drug use,” he added.

In his remarks, the NDLEA chairman, Marwa, said drug abuse has assumed an alarming proportion in Nigeria, which, he said, has about 15 million drug users between the age bracket of 15 and 64, 25 per cent of whom are females.

Marwa, who corroborated the minister’s observation that drug abuse has been fueling insecurity in the country, said the agency had arrested two traffickers from Niger Republic and Chad, who confessed to supplying illicit drugs to bandits.