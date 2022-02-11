A frontline politician in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, has accused the Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike-led administration of using the fight against operators of illegal refineries in the state to witch-hunt perceived political opponents.

He alleged that majority of the operators were given condition to either join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to be allowed to continue the illegal business or be forced to quit.

Princewill, who spoke to newsmen in Port Harcourt, the state capital, said only those who were within the political corridors of the state know about this campaign.

He said, “ The governor’s sudden interest in soot even as late as it was, was welcomed. It is never too late to do a good thing. Addressing is definitely okay.

“You know when politicians play games, usually it is politicians that can see the games. We have no doubt that what is happening as far as the soot is concerned is just a game. It is not serious thing. Why do I say that? It is being used to witch-hunt people and say they should move into PDP.

“Once they are in PDP, whatever they do, including illegal refining is fine. The public don’t know this but we do. They were told that if they join PDP, they would allow them to go ahead with their business. If you are in APC or you are neutral, you will not be allowed.”

Princewill, who is also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, said already chairmen of the 23 local government areas of the state, have been assigned to negotiate with operators of the illegal refineries.

The frontline politician said: “Chairmen of each local government have been assigned to negotiate with each of these boys. That is number one.

“Number two, it is not just being tough on the crime, you have to be tough on the causes of that crime. The number one cause of this illegal refining is unemployment,” he said.