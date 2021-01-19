By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has formally conveyed to the minister of state, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, his approval of the nomination of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the acting director-general of the National Directorate of Employment pending the appointment of a substantive director-general for the agency.

This is contained in a statement issued by the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.

Last month, the President relieved the former DG of the agency of his appointment, and directed the minister to nominate an acting DG to superintend over the agency pending the appointment of a substantive DG.