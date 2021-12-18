Award winning movie director, Abay Esho has opened talks on why he decided to record an album titled ‘Origin’

The film maker who has directed and produced several movies and sitcoms, said as a song writer with hundreds of songs in his archives, the need to push some songs out inspired him to released the body of work.

Origin which dropped on Tuesday, December 6, has eleven tracks and they include: Hail Avocado, You Too Much, Call My Number and Positive featuring Gabriel Afolayan and Jennifer Eliogu.

Speaking about his motivations, he said, “ I never wanted to go back to music full throttle but the event of a past couple of years changed that. I am a songwriter and I have written over 150 songs for Film, TV series and other platforms. I never stopped writing songs and have an achive of over 600 songs, that bothered me and I decided to do something about it when I wasnt satisfied with the treatment meted out to me by some A-list musicians whom I approached on the songs. So this birthed the Origin album”.

Abay Esho’s songs was highly sought after and used as soundtracks in the early days of Nollywood. He and along with film producer, Mike Nliam released the hit song, “One Day E go Better’ in 2001 and followed by the YAPPA album in 2005.

Esho is presently shooting a Super Story edition of DANGEROUS LOVE by Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP). He had also directed ‘THE SECRET’ and ‘Papa Ajasco’ under WAP.