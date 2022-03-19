In his film, Lagos Road, Joel Edeh Samuel draws attention to the growing menace that is the Agberos (street thugs or touts) on Lagos roads.

The first fifteen minutes of the film is a satirical exposition of the Lagos Transport system, focusing on the various modes of transportation in the city. It takes audience on an exciting ride along from BRT buses, Molues (already phased out), ferries, trains, to Lorries and trucks, cataloguing their history and characteristics. Then, it gets to the Danfo Buses and here the narrative expands beyond the detailed descriptions of its internal characteristics to external influences – including the buses exchanges with Lagos agberos. The next 15 minutes holds narrations by danfo and tricycle drivers relaying their plight in the hands of agberos.

From the increasing payments at all bus stop demanded by the agberos who claim to work with the Lagos Police authority, to their often skirmishes with bus conductors (bus fare collectors) they constitute a nuisance to public transport drivers.

“The money the agberos charge are too high. How do you expect drivers to survive, when some of us our cars are on higher purchase and they are yet to finish payment on them? I wonder, “Who they are giving the money to? Who is benefiting from it? The earlier we start talking about this the better otherwise this will get worse,” lamented an anonymous driver.

“I pay about N1600 daily to use the road. By the time I add security charges, I spend N1800 on payments daily. At the end of the day how much do I go home with? Sometimes, when you get home they ask you, “is this all you have made the entire day?” queried a tricycle driver.

Agberos, the film revealed, have also known to authorize traders’ right to use government properties for use.

Samuel acknowledged his intention of highlighting the situation to attract government’s attention to the problem. “I feel that the more we talk about these issues, the more we get government’s attention and the better it is addressed.”

Initially a 60 minutes documentary, the filmmaker admitted to editing the gorier parts of the documentary at the behest at the behest of the Lagos State ministries of Information and Transport which he had minuted on the details of the documentary after filming. However, before the Ambode government could address the issue, elections were underway and the administration out of power.

His decision to release the documentary stems from his belief that citizens needn’t wait for government to address critical issues as this, rather begin addressing such matters by raising discusses around them.

Lagos Road is among one of the over 60 films screening at the ongoing hybrid (virtual and physical) 2022 iREP International Documentary Film Festival holding from March 17 to 20.