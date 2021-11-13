Rivers Hoopers beat Benue Braves 65-52 in their opening Group A game of the ongoing Men’s Premier Basketball League Final 8 in Abuja on Friday.

Victor Anthony Koko scored a double-double, 14 points and 10 rebounds while Johnson Anaiye added 13 points and 4 rebounds in the game.

Koko added 9 blocks, 3 assists and 2 steals with 2 of 4 three pointers to go with it in 21 minutes.

The KingsMen struggled on the offense in the second half and were forced to give up their 20-point lead mid-way through the third quarter.

An 11-3 run in the last 5 minutes of the game ensured the Port Harcourt club emerged victorious in their opening game.

The three-time league champions will next play against Police Baton on Saturday.