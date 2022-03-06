President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, departed Abuja for a routine medical check-up in London.

LEADERSHIP reports that the president had initially planned to embark on the trip from Nairobi, Kenya after attending the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) at 50 ceremony in that country last week.

The president’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, had on March 1, 2022 in a statement said that from Kenya, the president would proceed to London for “routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks.”

However, the president returned to Abuja on Friday at about 1pm.

The President is expected to return to Nigeria after about two weeks.

