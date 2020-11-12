… Okays N62.7bn for Kano road, approves digital ID for IDPs

By JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH, Abuja

The federal government has finally ratified the Africa Continental Free Trade

Agreement (AfCFTA) entered by the country in July 2019.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this to

State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC)

meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the

presidential villa.

Mohammed spoke on behalf of the minister of Industry, Trade and

Investment, Otunba Niyi Afebayo, who he said presented a memo to

council in that regard.

He said with the ratification by FEC, Nigeria has beaten the December 5 deadline set for all member countries to ratify the agreement.

He stated: “The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment presented a memo today asking the Federal Executive Council to ratify Nigeria’s

membership of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).

“You remember that on the 7th of July, 2019, Nigeria signed the AfCTA

agreement in Niamey during the 12th Extraordinary Session of the

Assembly of the African Union (AU). The effective date ought to have

been July 2020. But as a result of the pandemic, it was postponed to

the 1st of January 2021. And all member-states were given up to the

5th of December to ratify the agreement. That is precisely what Nigeria did today.

“The Federal Executive Council approved ratification of the membership

of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement. It was ratified

and as such, we beat the deadline of the 5th of December. Effectively,

we hope that by 1st of January 2021, the agreement will come into force”.

On his part, minister of Health, Osagie Ohanire said the ministry presented a memo on behalf of the National

Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to introduce electronic medical records

and management in a concept known as E-NHIS.

He said that it would create an electronic governance platform that will allow interoperability with all other stakeholders including particularly the State’s Health Insurance Schemes, the Health Management Organisations and the hospitals who offer service to

patients.

…Okays N62.7bn For Kano Road, Approves Digital ID For IDPs

The federal government also approved the sum of N62.7 billion for road

projects in Kano State.

Minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, who disclosed this after the federal executive council meeting, said, “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented one memorandum for the construction of Kano-Dawakin-Tofa-Gwarzo-Dariyo road in Kano.

It was approved for N62.7 billion. It is to be executed in 24 months.

During his briefing, minister of communication and digital economy,

Isa Pantami, said the council approved the National Digital Innovation

and Entrepreneurship Center in Abuja.

He said this was part of the efforts of the federal government in producing many entrepreneurs, particularly looking at the

challenge of unemployment and unemployable citizens.

Pantami noted: “We came up with this plan to establish a digital innovation and

entrepreneurship centre where millions of our citizens are going to be

trained as entrepreneurs, particularly in ICT, so that they will be future potential employers rather than being employees.

“This is, somehow, in partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, they have a programme they call Regional Entrepreneurship

Acceleration Programme (REAP), where they support a country or an

institution to produce many entrepreneurs in the area of their choice.

“So, our focus, looking at our mandate in the ministry, is on the development of ICT and this centre is going to be managed by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), while the

Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy is going to provide the

policy direction for the centre and to supervise the implementation of

the policy. It is going to be completed in three years.

“However, some of our members raised observations that the government

will look into the possibility of completing that as soon as we can so that the centre will be operational. This is in summary about the first memo”.

He said the second memo is in relations with the National Identity

Management Commission (NIMC).

The minister continued: “As we all know that NIMC Act 2007 has made it

mandatory that each citizen must require a National Identity Number,

according to the Act’s section 5, and section 27 emphasises that it

could be an offence not to acquire the number.

“Most of us here do not have the number, but they have at least a form of identification, an official one; either driver’s license, passport for travelling and many more, but people in IDP camps do not have that usually, so we come up with a policy that will prioritise providing nationalidentity to people living in IDPs. The policy has been entitled as National Policy for Digital Identification for Internally Displaced Persons.

“This digital ID will support the government in knowing the total

number of our IDPs, budgetary provision on how to take care of them,

national planning with regards to their education, health and many more.

“When it comes to social intervention being provided by the federal

government, through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, government

will have an up to date record of IDPs; their number, their location

and everything and government will reach out to them easily through

that database that is going to be domiciled at the National Identity

Management Commission.

“Based on the report during the formulation of the policy, we have

around three million people living in IDP camps in Nigeria, which is

more than 1% of our population.

“In addition, from the records that we have received in the course of

the formulation, there is no single state in the country without IDPs; the highest is in Borno State with 1.4 million and the lowest is Ondo State with 1,024 persons”.