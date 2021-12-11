Innovation in the financial sector is moving at an unbelievable speed. Every minute, there’s a new idea to build and every dawn, there’s a new financial solution that opens up the world to greater possibilities. Despite this innovative boom, there is an urgent call to drive socio-economic transformation by designing financial solutions that are equally accessible to everyone and anyone.

Tangerine Africa, a financial services company, is leading the way in designing financial tools and services that are accessible to everyone no matter who they are or where they are from

and is giving the world a front seat in this journey through its new campaign ‘Finance Made Sweeter”.

Finance Made Sweeter is rooted in the belief that access to basic financial services can transform people’s lives and enable their businesses to thrive — this is evident in how a simple bank account has enabled millions of small businesses in informal sectors to connect to a wider market and scale their businesses. Finance Made Sweeter happens when people can equally access financial tools that are cheaper to use and deliver them with immense real value at a record speed.

As a company with the vision to power financial accessibility across Africa, Tangerine is constantly designing solutions that deliver new ways for users to experience finance whether they want to pay their bills easier, access loans faster or insure their belongings for cheaper. On one platform, users can easily access a wide range of intuitively designed financial tools that make their daily money moves seamless and long-term financial goals more attainable.

Here’s what you’ll find on Tangerine Africa: Users can bank for free, get access to instant insurance at affordable rates with an option to pay monthly for their plans. The company has also designed pensions in a way that’s fit for the 21st century, offering users a real-time view of pensions account, allowing them to make contributions instantly and delivering them with greater returns on their pensions to enable them to retire in comfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is why “‘Finance Made Sweeter’ is more than a tagline or a moniker. It is a deep reflection of the company’s unwavering commitment to stirring the course of financial innovation towards the doorsteps of every African and designing products that enable them to reach for better lives, gives them the backbone to chase their dreams and all the resources needed to grow their businesses. You can watch the Finance Made Sweeter video by clicking here.