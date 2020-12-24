The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed has commended the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris FCNA has been commended for initiating and implementing requisite fire-safety initiatives at the Treasury House.

The Minister made the commendation at the commissioning of a Fire Sub-Station constructed by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

She noted that many fire incidences and attendant losses could have been prevented if concrete fire-fighting measures were initiated and implemented.

The Minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Aliyu Ahmed expressed delight that despite the enormous task of anchoring the ongoing Public Financial Management Reforms, the Treasury has not lost sight of the need to ensure that the work environment is not only conducive but safe.

“The prioritisation of fire detection, prevention and control by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation is indeed a welcome development. Initiatives such as this, among other infrastructural development projects embarked by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation are in tandem with the policy of this administration”, the Minister said.

She appealed to the Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service to assist the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to organize fire drills and other trainings to create fire awareness among the staff.

In his remarks, the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris FCNA, noted that a facility like the Fire Sub-Station is a necessary precautionary measure that critical national Infrastructure should have. He however prayed against disasters that would necessitate usage of the facility

Idris pointed out that the Fire Sub-Station was the outcome of inter-agency collaboration and synergy between the Federal Fire Service and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

He acknowledged the support of the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning and appreciated the Controller-General of Federal Fire Service “for the special attention given to the Treasury and the full deployment of about thirty-five men and women to man the Sub-Station 24/7.”

At the occasion, the Controller General of Federal Fire Service, Liman Alhaji Ibrahim presented a letter of appointment to the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris and decorated him as Chief Fire Marshal.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Aliyu Ahmed later commissioned the Fire Sub-Station and other fire-fighting equipment.