The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed has asked participants in the National Agricultural Sample Census (NASC) to ensure they help to produce adequate and reliable statistics from the agricultural sector for the nation, stressing that only reliable data would help in the delivery of plans and programmes of government.

The minister made the appeal yesterday at sensitization workshop for the national agricultural sample census in Abuja. The event was aimed at sensitizing relevant stakeholders and the general public on the importance of the NASC and soliciting for their cooperation towards its success.

“The success of policies plans and programmes can only be achieved with the right data underpinning them, hence the high premium this government places on quality data. This can be seen in the transformation that has taken place in NBS over the years,” the minister stated at the event that took place at the office of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Mrs Ahmed said the Bureau is among the very few agencies of government to have recorded close to 100 per cent releases of its annual capital budget in recent years. She assured that government is determined to sustain the arrangement in the coming years even in a better form.

The finance minister said the current administration will continue to invest heavily in all aspects of the agriculture value chain, taking advantage of all available resources, both human and natural to grow and develop the sector in order to derive the maximum benefit possible.

Urge the participate to fully participate in the programme so that they can be good advocates and ambassadors of the forthcoming Agricultural Census, the minister charged them “to take the message to your respective organisations, communities and associations. By this, the entire country would be fully aware of the forthcoming census and accord it the desired cooperation.”