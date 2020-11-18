Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y. Suleiman is the Speaker of the Bauchi State House

of Assembly. He was recently emerged chairman, Conference of Speakers of Nigeria. In this interview with HARUNA MOHAMMED, he speaks on financial autonomy for state assemblies as well as the recent #EndSARS protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

You were recently elected as chairman of Speakers of Nigeria. Before then you were the chairman of the speakers of the North East. Why do you think your colleagues gave you the mandate to lead them nationally?

Actually, I cannot vividly single out one or two things that I can point to as reasons for the decision of speakers of the other states to elect me as their leader. But all I know is that it started in Kaduna State where we met and the issue of nominating a candidate that will be the chairman started. Actually, myself and two other speakers were working for the Speaker of Kaduna State to become the candidate from the nomination of northern speakers and possibly be chairman of the Conference of Speakers.

In the meeting I can recall that the Speaker of Kwara State House of

Assembly nominated me, but I declined because I already have a project which I was leading; so, there was no way I can accept that nomination. When he nominated me, he said a lot of things about me; my performance as the chairman of Speakers of the North East was part of the reason that convinced him to nominate me. But I declined the position at our meeting in Kaduna. So three nominees emerged at the meeting: Speakers of Kaduna, Kwara and Kogi.

The tradition of the Conference of Northern Speakers is that they

don’t conduct elections. They only try to come up with a consensus

candidate. We said since that’s the tradition, the three of them have

to meet and discuss and come up with one candidate. That’s to say two

candidates should step aside for one nominee. They couldn’t do that.

Unfortunately, when we met in Abuja again, we asked them whether they

have resolved to submit one name; they said they did not. We said we have to give them like 20 minutes to go and try again. While they werethere, the remaining speakers said it is the tradition of this conference that if they come back without resolving to nominate one of

them we are going to set all of them aside and pick one from among

the remaining states.

They came back and still could not resolve on a person. So we agreed to have another round of nomination so that we can have a consensus candidate. However, the Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly said; ‘my colleagues if you can recall in Kaduna, we nominated Bauchi Speaker, he declined; and now that these three cannot resolve to

nominate one among them, I still retain my earlier nomination of

Bauchi Speaker.’ I declined the nomination again. I told them that I don’t have the capacity to do it. But after so much pressure, I agreed to serve. They have seen a lot of things in me, like they said, but maybe if you ask any of them this question, he can tell you why they nominated me.

How did you feel when they stood their ground that you are the one to lead them?

I kept asking myself’ if I will be

able to do the job. For me to lead 35 speakers, I feel it’s a very big

task. But because of the encouragement they gave me, I have some confidence to give it a trial.

I recall sitting close to Yobe and Katsina States Assembly speakers that day. They encouraged me not to reject the nomination. I insisted that I cannot do it. The Katsina Speaker said ‘Dangaladima I have never heard any Dangaladima that is lazy.’

You are coming at a time when states’ legislatures are battling for financial autonomy which is seen as a big battle between law makers and governors at the State level. How important is financial autonomy for state assemblies?

You see this financial autonomy is all about freedom for the legislative arm. The advocates feel that the legislature should have freedom based on the principle of separation of powers between the threet of government. So, the autonomy is not only about the

legislature, but also the judiciary. They argue that these two arms of government should have freedom from manipulation from the executive. Currently, whatever you require to do your work, you have to request from the executive arm of government as lawmakers.

They said if the legislative arm can be free from that, they can be able to perform better independently as expected without the interference of the executive arm. I think that’s the idea behind the financial autonomy battle.

Do you personally feel that lack of financial autonomy is hindering state legislators from performing their duties optimally?

As it is now, I can only give an example with the Bauchi State House of Assembly. For me, it depends on the kind of working relationship you have with the governor. In a situation whereby whatever you requested, the governor will give you, though not all the time, I don’t see that hindering our performance. With the current arrangement, there are instances where the executive will bring an

issue and we reject. Financial autonomy is important, but I don’t see lack of it as hindrance to the kinds of legislative functions we ought to do, at least at our level here in Bauchi. Other states may have their own peculiar challenges. But overall, the battle for autonomy is

genuine and worth pursuing.

How will you confront that battle to secure financial autonomy for

state assemblies with your new office?

I have already started because it is an issue that the immediate past

leaders started. I told them that I will continue from where the past

leaders of the conference stopped. I was at a meeting in Abuja recently with the head of the implementation

committee. Since it is a constitutional matter, whether you like it or

not, you have to accept it. Though some governors don’t like it. I know my governor likes it because he said it times without number that he likes it. We are doing all we can to see that this

thing has been concluded amicably and very soon.

In the event some governors, like you said, would not want it, what other options are you considering?

It is a struggle that we have to continue and keep fighting for even if we cannot finish it during our time, other people will come and continue with it since it is constitutional. There is no way the

governors or the executive will say they don’t like it because they would have blocked it before it becomes constitutional.

Are you considering legal options?

Legal action is something that we have to sit down and decide. We can

opt for the legal issue. For now, that one is not there. I met with Senator Ita Enang, and from our conversations, there is hope.

You emerged at a time of many agitations by youths in different parts of the country caused by the #EndSARS movement. What ia your view of the protest and the matters that arose afterwards?

You know there is no government or people in government that will

tolerate brutality; not even the ones committed by the Police. When

they started the protest, they had reasons for it. It was a protest that started peacefully, which was later hijacked by hoodlums. There wasnothing wrong with the initial #EndSARS protest. It was more

visible in the southern part of the country because SARS as they say, has become so brutal; killing and maiming people innocently. But we don’t have such issues here in Bauchi State. That’s why I said they have the right and they know why they started it but unfortunately it turns violent because it was hijacked by hoodlums.

The #EndSARS protester made many demands to government; as chairman of the Conference of Speakers, how will you help the government to

address some of these demands?

I think all the demands are met. SARS was disbanded as they requested,

a judicial commission of inquiry was constituted to investigate the

allegations of brutality by the SARS. The same committee was constituted recently here in Bauchi. There are five demands which have

been met already by the government.

Youth agitation in Nigeria is something that should worry all of us;

year in year out, we produce a lot of graduates who are not engaged productively. What are you and your colleagues hoping to do in that regard?

It worries all of us. In my acceptance speech; I called all state

assemblies in the country to come up with legislation that will end this thuggery and youth restiveness in the country.

There are a lot of ways that the legislatures can come in, mingling

with the youths, knowing about their problems with the aim of implementing them. It worries us a lot. It is an old issue that we are not sleeping on it. It is one

of the issues that my tenure as chairman of Conference of Speakers

will face squarely. There are a lot of legislation that we target to

give youths and women job opportunities. Youths are an integral part of our constituents and we cannot sit back to watch things go wrong in the country.

What is your major priority as chairman in light of the complexities in the country?

One of my major priorities as speaker is youth and women empowerment.

Even when I become a member of the assembly representing my

constituents; youth and women empowerment is one of my major

priorities. When youths and women are empowered, you are reducing a

lot of problems in the country.

Youths and women are the most vulnerable in the country. As

representatives of the people, we have to do something to see that we

remedy the situation. Eradicating some of these issues completely is

very hard, but you can remedy it and reduce the gravity of the burden.

Another thing is the issue of financial autonomy. It is very important

for the legislative arm. This is an issue we are going to pursue vigorously and hopefully we shall attain progress and ultimately get the autonomy we deserve. We equally want to do something that will make the conference more visible and agile with the capacity to address the concerns of Nigerians.

President Buhari recently inaugurated a committee of inquiry in respect to the #EndSARS protests and directed state governors to do the same; what can you do to make sure that the processes are very transparent?

Most, if not all, states have commissioned the judicial

commission of inquiry into the activities of the disbanded SARS.

Recently I spoke with some speakers. We are watching for the meantime. We will make sure that the committees in all states achieve the aims of their establishment. Like I said, most states governors have constituted it, ours is to watch and ensure that what is supposed to be done gets done the way it is supposed to be done.