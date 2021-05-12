By Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja

Last year, when President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law, Executive Order No 10 of 2020, it was expected that autonomy for the three arms of government would be guaranteed.

Few weeks after the Executive Order 10’ was signed into law, there was endless debate over the interpretations of some of its provisions among stakeholders.

Apart from the fact that the matter is before the Supreme Court for further interpretations, judiciary workers in the country under the aegis of JUSUN have as parts of their agitations and demand in their ongoing strike actions equally harped on financial autonomy for the judiciary.

The JUSUN strike which began over a month ago has gained the support of stakeholders in the judiciary.

About two weeks ago, members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), stormed the National Assembly to drive home the bid for financial autonomy for the judiciary.

The lawyers had in the course of carrying out the protest blocked the Federal Secretariat axis entrance of the National Assembly as they were not allowed inside by the security agents on duty.

ALSO READ: Reps Appeal To JUSUN To Shelve Planned Nationwide Strike

Led by the first vice-president, Mr John Aikpokpo-Martinson, the NBA started the protest from its head office in the Central Business District of Abuja to the National Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the same vein, Bartholomew Aguegbodo led the NBA Ikeja Branch in a protest as they marched through Oba Akinjobi Way, Oba Akran Avenue into Obafemi Awolowo Way and marched on Alausa secretariat to present their letter of demand to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to the body, their mission was to educate the public that their action was to ensure a better judiciary for the people of the state.

A four-man team, including the chairman, Aguegbodo, two former chairmen, Monday Ubani and Adesina Ogunlana and Chibuzor Agwocha, succeded in delivering their letter of demands for financial autonomy for the judiciary in the state to the governor.

Also, the striking JUSUN members got the support of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, who saod it was difficult to fault the idea of the strike since the rights of the union and its members which are clearly defined in the 1999 Constitution is being denied, especially, at the state level.

The CJN said, ‘’I can’t fault your reasons for embarking on this protest because the the union wants its rights restored in line with the provisions of the Constitution. I commend you for following due process so far to protest against the injustice.’’