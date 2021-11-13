Most women want to look beautiful and will spend much on beauty care products to boost their self-confidence. This has led to the rise in sales of beauty products. With a population of over 200 million, the beauty business is a big market in Nigeria as several reports show that the country is the second biggest beauty market in Africa.

Experts have advised Nigerians to take advantage of the growth in the beauty and personal care industry estimated to reach $34.5 billion by 2021 in the Middle East and Africa.

Beauty And Personal Care Business

The good news is that the business is not complicated to dive into and does not take rocket science to start, says the founder of Nancy Skin Care Limited, Nancy Uchenna, as she adds that it requires training with a professional.

“It takes four weeks of your time and dedication to learn the trade of selling beauty products in Nigeria,” says Uchenna. “You can’t dive into the business without learning. You need to learn from those who have been in the industry for years.

“You are going to learn different types of cream, where to get them, how to boost your customers’ base, how to mix cream to suit the skin type of your customers, the trending and hot selling cosmetic products, the distributors and how to sell your products online, among others,” she said.

Start-Up Capital

Having learned the business, the founder of Nancy Skin Care reveals that the next step is to raise capital, rent shop, and register the business name with Corporate Affairs Commission and then go ahead to purchase beauty products.

“I started with N2 million. I ensure I stock my shop with all kinds of beauty products and because it is a beauty shop, I beautify it, made it look classic to attract customers,” she said.

Profitability

“With N2 million, I was able to make up to N250, 000 at the end of the month. Few months later, I decided to sell other beauty products like; weave on and cosmetics, this really boosts my profit.

“The business can be this lucrative, if you do not just sit in your shop waiting for customers to walk in. I embarked on massive social media campaign, displaying my products on my WhatsApp status, Facebook account, Instagram and Twitter and people just kept ordering,” Uchenna explains.

Challenges

The only challenge in the business is when you start selling fake products, says Ejiro Otefe, who owns a beauty shop at Ojota, Lagos. “Your family members will not want to patronise you. The business grows when your customers glow. They will recommend you to their friends and family members. Your business dies a natural death when you start selling fake products,” Otefe says.