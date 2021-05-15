Figuring out how to invest money can be a real challenge.

And I’m sure you’ll agree with me when I say there’s certainly no shortage of information on investing available in the digital age.

However, too much information can be overwhelming. Right?

That’s why I have put together this post to give you everything you need to know in one place. I’ve structured the information in a way that is comprehensive, yet not overly complicated.

So, if you’re a beginner who wants to start investing money in order to reach your financial goals, this is for you.

You’ll walk away with a solid grasp of investing. Plus I’ll share what are the best investments right now for you.

Investing Money for Beginners

There are two important questions to ask yourself when getting started investing.

How much help do you want?

How much money do you want to invest?

Once you answer these, I’ll show you how to make money by investing and a few safe investments to start with.

Step 1: Determine How Much Help You Want

When you invest, you can choose to receive help in a number of ways. Many people don’t want to take the time to learn how to invest, and so, they entrust their money to a financial advisor or entrust it to the mutual fund manager.

For both of these options, you will be charged fees based on a percentage of your investment in return for the advisor’s or money manager’s service.

For a slightly lesser fee, you can also opt to use a robo-advisor. A robo-advisor will manage your money—yep, you guessed it—robotically using a computer algorithm. This type of investment management has gained popularity because it is less expensive than paying a financial advisor but still allows you to be hands-off.

However, the bot chooses investments based on the Modern Portfolio Theory (MPT), which won’t allow your investments to produce great returns or even beat the market.

Or, you can learn this stuff on your own and Do-It-Yourself. This is the option I recommend.

It can be tempting for beginner investors to want to reach out to a professional because there are a lot of investing myths that purposely discourage people, specifically beginners, from investing.

But I want to encourage you: you CAN absolutely learn to invest on your own.

That’s why you’re here, right? As I mentioned above, I’ll prepare you in this post with a solid foundation to move forward and make smart investing decisions—without the help of a financial advisor, robo or not.

Step 2: Figure Out How Much You Want to Invest

The next step is to figure out how much money you want to invest. The dollar amount you invest is up to you, and it’s different for everyone.

To give you a good gauge of how much you should invest, though, I’ve answered a few common questions about saving vs. investing, what portion of your money you should invest, how often, and if you can get started with little money.

How Much of My Money Should Be Invested?

It doesn’t matter how much or how little money you have, it’s always a good idea to invest as much as you are able to. If you start investing in your 20s, you can invest as little as a few thousand dollars a year and you will be well on your way to preparing for retirement.

A good practice is to set aside a portion of every paycheck to invest, after taking out what you need to live such as housing expenses and food. When you establish this habit early, you will have more money to invest both now and in the future, and you will be ready to invest with the time is right.

How Much Should I Invest Per Month?

While some people preach that making consistent monthly investments is the best way to invest in stocks and “time the market”, this couldn’t be farther from the truth. If you do this, you will be paying way more for a company’s stock than you should, and doing so more often than not.

Be patient.

If you invest in the stock market, the right time to invest is not “anytime” but rather when the companies you want to invest in reach a price that allows you to buy them at an incredible discount. And let me tell you, this isn’t going to happen every month. So, hold onto your cash and wait until the time is right.

Is It Better To Save Money or Invest it?

Now while you want to be patient for the right price, I want to make one thing clear. Saving money is a good practice, but leaving your money in a savings account long-term is only hurting you. Your money is actually losing value thanks to inflation and mediocre interest rates that can’t keep up with it.

When you invest your savings, though, and do so wisely, you can grow your wealth significantly over time.

So, instead of dedicating money to “saving” with every paycheck, dedicate it to “investing”. It is, of course, a good idea to have a small portion of money set aside in an easily accessible account for emergencies.

Once you have an amount in your emergency account that you feel comfortable with, put everything else into investing.