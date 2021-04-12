BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Accountant-General of the Federation (AGoF), Ahmed Idris, has declared his readiness to partner with stakeholders that have valuable ideas which will help consolidate the gains of the ongoing financial management reform initiatives.

The AGF made this declaration in Abuja on Monday when he received in audience the Partners of Ernst and Young (EY) in his office led by the Advisory Leader (West Africa), Mr. Ben Afudego.

He praised the credentials of EY, adding that the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) was open to value addition and with EY, that can be achieved even as he advised against a generalised approach.

“The OAGF does not want a generalised approach, we want specifics. No more talking and meeting, we want to achieve results,” Idris declared.

The AGF, whose office anchors the Federal Government’s financial management reforms, noted that the overall success of the initiatives was hinged on implementation of result-oriented ideas.

He, therefore, called on stakeholders that can add value to government’s effort to come up with their valuable ideas.

A statement issued by the director, information, press and public relations, OAGF, Henshaw Ogubike, quoted

Idris as advocating strong collaboration between some Treasury Departments and EY Consulting to drive government reforms with the application of technology as he called for specific areas and not the generalised style of approach.

“We are open to new ideas, we are open to value addition, we believe if we get critical stakeholders, we can achieve even more successes in the reform initiatives,” Idris added.

He noted that individuals not directly involved in the implementation of the reforms were in a better position to assess the efforts of the Federal Government, while expressing government’s readiness to accept ideas that would help correct whatever anomaly is observed.

Idris maintained that the government will continue to turn its back on individuals whose approach to issues is considered incapable of meeting government’s objectives.

“As much as we want improvements in our system and value addition, we don’t want generalized approach, we want specific approach. Come up with specific things you can do to add value, we want results,” he said.

Responding, the team leader, Ben Afudego, thanked the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Directors of the Treasury for taking time out of their busy schedules to receive them in a short notice as he gave an overview of the purpose of their visit to the OAGF and the EY vision for working with government.

According to Ben Afudego, EY would want to work with the OAGF in Revenue Protection and Improvement, Asset Tracking and Monitoring, Continuous Process Improvement, Data Analytics, Digital and other priority areas of the OAGF.

He also reeled out several solutions developed by EY such as Strategic planning and fiscal policy, budget process improvement, revenue administration reforms, treasury modernization and reform, performance monitoring, evaluation and management which are geared towards addressing all aspect of Public Financial Management (PFM).