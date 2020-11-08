Vice-chancellor of the Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU), Prof Nse Essien, has charged the pioneer postgraduate students of the institution to invent a cure for the COVID-19 pandemic through robust research.

While speaking during the pioneer matriculation ceremony of the postgraduate students at the main campus of the institution in Ikot Akpaden, Essien urged the new postgraduate students to channel their research efforts towards finding a solution to the pandemic.

He also charged them to use their research work to address the specific needs of the state, as well as impact positively on national development, adding that the Senate of the institution would soon adopt the University Research Policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Essien explained that the policy was drawn by the institution’s board of research, explaining that the management was ready to encourage any departmentalised research that would pursue such meaningful ventures.

“Postgraduate studies globally are anchored on research. Hence, the University Senate will soon consider and adopt AKSU Research Policy which has been put up by the University Board of Research. Real learning comes when competitive spirit ceases and collaborative spirit is upheld.

“The various departments are therefore urged to collaborate and embark on research works which will address specific needs of Akwa Ibom State and also impact positively on national development.

“The world is currently groping with the menace caused by COVID-19. Many countries are conducting researches to arrive at the cure for the dreaded disease.

“The visibility of Akwa Ibom State University as a reputable centre of learning will be promoted if our lecturers and postgraduate students have the goal of using the natural resources available in the state and embark on high-quality research and innovation, and also find a cure for COVID-19.

“The Management of the University will gladly encourage departments that would pursue such a meaningful venture,” he stated.

Essien, however, congratulated the matriculating students on their success, saying the University’s postgraduate schools would assist the promotion of their research findings and facilitate patenting of research breakthroughs.

A total of 197 were formally admitted into 67 post-graduate programmes approved by the National Universities Commission.

A breakdown of the admission revealed that 24 persons were admitted for PhD programme,124 for Masters and 49 for Post Graduate Diploma respectively.