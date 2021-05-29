The Adamawa State Governor, Rt. Hon Ahmadu Fintiri, has turned down a plea by the people of Bachure and Falu communities for the road commissioned by the Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, to be named after him.

The governor, while appreciating the gesture by the communities, said he respectfully declined the decision but rather named the 5.6 kilometer road after a former military governor of the old Gongola State, Air Commodore David Jonah Jang. Fintiri also named the Weekly Scope Newspaper Road after a former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Gambo Jimeta, a native of Jimeta area of Yola in Adamawa State.

The Sokoto State governor who commended Governor Fintiri for “doing so much within a short period despite the COVID-19 pandemic” also said the ongoing projects he saw on ground when completed would change the face of the state for the better.

Tambuwal while speaking at the event said had followed more closely the infrastructure development and other people oriented programmes being executed by Governor Fintiri.

“I am not a praise singer but I feel a man who has been a speaker of the state House of Assembly, acting governor of the state on two occasions, he sure knows what his people want and has come to make a serious impact in governance for the benefit of the people of Adamawa,” he said.

A former minister of aviation and FRSC corps marshal, Chief Osita Chdioka, had earlier commissioned two road projects in Yola North while the Governor of Oyo State, Oluseyi Makinde, also commissioned the new Gambo Jimeta road on Wednesday.

The Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, had also commissioned the Michika Township roads as part of the unveiling of projects executed by the Finitiri administration. Minister of FCT Mohammed Bello commissioned the Hong Township roads.

The state commissioner for works and energy development, Alhaji Adamu Atiku Abubakar, who also spoke during the event, said the road was not only significant to the communities but Yola in general while pointing out that he would ensure that all the road projects under his purview not all meet the required standard but withstand the test of time and are handled by serious contractors.

The governor said the days were gone when amenities were provided in high brow areas to the detriment of other areas.

Meanwhile, former vice president Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will today commission another landmark project, the first flyover in the state around the Total Filling Station aimed at easing the perennial traffic congestion around the area. Atiku is also expected to address a meeting of North East youths as part of the visit to his home state.