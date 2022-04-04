A Nigerian fintech startup, Egoras, has launched its zero-interest microcredit services to provide simplified financial solutions to small-business owners.

This was in a bid to enhance financial inclusion and access to funding for both personal and business needs of Nigerians.

The strategic launch of the instant interest-free loans is aimed to revolutionise the Nigerian-financial ecosystem through the introduction of a novel business model that thrives on the collateralisation of fairly-used assets such as electronics, furniture, and other types of household assets.

This is meant to provide instant credit facilities to the unbanked and underserved persons within the Nigerian financial ecosystem.

Commenting on the launch of the instant interest-free loans, the chief executive officer of Egoras, Ugoji Harry, noted that, the recent development reinforces the company’s commitment to cater for the financial needs of Nigerians by leveraging on the latest financial technology.

“Our vision as a fintech company is to build a digital ecosystem that thrives on blockchain technology which empowers Nigerians and small business to access instant microcredits seamlessly.”

We aim to promote economic growth and development across Nigeria, including the African continent, through the creative elimination of financial institutions that make access to credit facilities difficult due to high-interest rates.

It is on this backdrop that we have developed a unique system that is centred around the exchange of used assets for repayment purposes to support the growth of Nigerian business, particularly the unbanked or underserved communities,” he said.

Speaking on the development, the media director for Egoras, Moses Mudiaga, stated that, the adopted business model of the organisation would redefine the operations of the financial ecosystem across the African continent, particularly, Nigeria.

“For us at Egoras, we truly understand the pain points of Nigerians, especially, small-business owners, who are frantically striving to access microcredits to either cater for their private needs or to upscale their business operations.

“It is on this understanding that we have designed a bespoke microcredit scheme that seeks to support Nigerians and small enterprises through the provision of zero-interest instant loans with a flexible repayment plan,” he pointed out.

Egoras is a fintech company that is passionate about building sustainable credit systems through utilising blockchain technology to facilitate the execution of low-microcredit transactions across Nigeria and other African countries.