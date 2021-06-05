Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has approved the appointment of Dr Yusuf Benson Baha as the new Provost of the College of Education (COE), Hong, and other principal officers.

This is contained in a statement issued by Umar Daware, the commissioner for higher education on Thursday in Yola.

He said Dr Baha’s appointment followed the expiration of the tenure of Prof. Johnson Pongri.

The commissioner said other principal officers appointed include: Shuaibu Ahiwa, Registrar; Isa Sali Song, Librarian, and Augustine Kafari, Bursar.

“Governor Ahmadu Fintiri while wishing them successful tenure, urged them to uphold the ideals of the present administration toward enhancing education in the state,” he stated.

The new provost hails from Uding in Pella district of Hong LGA.

He read Computer Science from ATBU Bauchi and worked with Afribank.

Before his appointment he was a lecturer in the department of Information and Management Technology, Modibbo Adama University.