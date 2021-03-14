By Hussaini Hammangabdo |

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has announced an annual grant of N25 million for the state university to boost research and development.

The grant would henceforth be included in the state’s annual budgets, and would be conferred on qualified academics recommended by the senate of the university, the governor said.

It is dedicated to the interest earning account of the university as a specific line for the next four years.

Fintiri who made the disclosure in Mubi during 5th to 13th combined convocation ceremony of the university, assured of government’s efforts to improve infrastructure in the university.

“We are building five brand new secondary health facilities across the state. Our strategic plan is to establish the faulty of medicine and a teaching hospital before the end of our term in office.

“The free and compulsory education, WAEC and NECO have translated into huge economic relief on the shoulders of parents.

“We are recruiting more quality teachers to power our schools and reintroduced feeding regime with improved nutritional rationing in our boarding schools. Government has also restored scholarship awards to indigent students in tertiary institutions for the 2019/2020 session and the registration for the 2020/2021 session has begun.

“We have instituted a full sponsorship awards for foreign scholarships in engineering and medical sciences for our high flying students who merit it,” he said.

Earlier, the vice chancellor, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, called for more employment to replace those who left due to insurgency.