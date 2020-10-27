By Solomon Kumangar |

Earlier in 2020, the governor of Adamawa State, His Excellency, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, was voted LEADERSHIP Newspaper’s Best Governor 2019 for his sterling leadership qualities and his efforts in turning around the fortunes of a fledgling state after a tumultuous sojourn in near obscurity.

Today, the man who is fondly referred to as Adamawa’s ATM celebrates his 53rd birthday, to the glory of God and the pride of the people of Adamawa State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Passionate about the things which matter to the state and her people from the get-go, Fintiri initiated an unprecedented developmental projects’ drive across the state. This has covered roads’ construction and rehabilitation, renovation and rehabilitation of schools, hospitals and other public infrastructure in the state.

The Fintiri administration has overseen the construction of hospitals in Gombi, Shelleng, Lamurde, Girie and Guyuk – where once, there were none and is giving more residents of these communities access to basic, primary healthcare by reducing the distance, building hospitals, primary health centres and clinics within walking distance of their abodes and equipping them with state-of-the art facilities.

One of the pluses of Fintiri’s administration is his ability to include women and youth in his administration and making policies which promote a great environment for women and youth empowerment independence; making one group more independent and taking the other group off the streets and crime.

In a system where the old ways prevail, Fintiri has insisted on being a breath of fresh air, something beyond the norm, building a society where excellence, integrity and astute administrative principles are trusted to lead the way. Fintiri has defied all odds and raised the bar in performance and delivering dividends of democracy. In Adamawa State we can confidently say we did not vote in vain and we voted the right person to lead us to the Promised Land.

A leader who scarcely complains about the hand he has been dealt, Fintiri acts upon the complains and hopes of his people. When the pessimists amongst us complain of bad roads and the optimists hope for good roads, He swings into action and provides the roads. At every turn he has turned the state into a vast construction yard, gainfully engaging the youths in the process.

In anticipation of the ever expanding population of the state, Finitri is constructing a Grade Interchange at the Police Roundabout and an underpass linking Galadima Aminu Way, Justice Buba Ardo Road and an overhead bridge linking Atiku Abubakar road and Lamido Aliyu Mustafa road while a ground level overpass and a roundabout will also be provided to distribute traffic to all roads and a Flyover at Total Filling Station Junction.

These legacy projects in the state capital will no doubt impact positively on the business of the state.

Adjusting the sails so the ship keeps moving is Fintiri’s specialty, in-spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, he soldiered on, this is his obsession and why even his most aggressive detractors grudgingly give him the respect he deserves and why the state is deserving of such a leader at such a time in her history.

Fintiri has shown his ability to carry everyone along via a Government of inclusion, making well-meaning Adamawa citizens proud. Former vice-president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar could not have captured it any better when, on the eve of Nigeria’s 60th birthday, he joined sons and daughters of Adamawa to pour encomiums on Fintiri, pointing out that the governor’s leadership style has won him over.

“I recognise your spirited efforts and applaud the noble and onerous policies that you have undertaken in order to promote nationhood, prosperity and growth in Adamawa state. Even though you inherited a whopping N115 billion debt from the previous administration, you championed a world class transformation of the microeconomic structure of the state to a position where every modicum of corruption has been eradicated.

Beyond being a workaholic governor, Fintiri is bent on ensuring that the state grows and becomes economically viable; this is why he visited the Qatari Embassy, Business Magnates such ad Sir Emeka Offor, Alh. Abdulsamad Rabiu of BUA Group, amongst others, in order to attract reasonable economic investments to his beloved state.

Fintiri has developed an impressive network in various sectors to help him navigate the affairs of the state in the right direction. He has continued to grow in experience, leaps and bounds, gradually edging towards politically success and getting the electorate to trust him more and restore the belief of the youth in leadership.

Fintiri’s ability to fight through and emerge a beacon of conquest, giving the people of Adamawa cause to smile, has seen the people of the state tap into his principle of doing right and being right, respect for excellence and integrity, diligence that rewards, aiming for positive achievements, love, neighborhood, brotherhood and sacrifice for our dear fatherland.

– Kumangar is the Director General, Media and Communication to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri