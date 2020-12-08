By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah,

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Yobe State Deputy governor, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana (Wazirin Fune) and a member of Federal House of Representative representing Jos South/ Jos East Federal Constituency, Plateau State, are among the selected Nigerians for honorary doctorate degree award of Prowess University, Delaware, USA.

Bauchi State House of Assembly’s Speaker and his Nasarawa State counterpart, Hon. Abubakar Y. Suleiman and Hon. Balarabe Abdullahi Bauchi are the only speakers in Nigeria for this honour.

In a statement by Professor Prince Eze Nwauba who doubles as African Representative of Prowess University and Director of the Institute of Arts Management and Professional Studies (IAMPS) stated that all the awardees have been selected strictly on merit in their chosen professional calling.

He said “all of them have impacted positively on the lives of their people with outstanding leadership qualities of global recognition. These selected personalities for the honorary award represent global excellence in service delivery for their people hence their nomination.

“Some of these honorary doctorate awardees will also be inducted as fellow of chartered institute of Arts Professional (CIAP),

USA”.

It would be recalled that the last event was held in Accra, Ghana with over twenty outstanding Nigerians conferred with different categories of honorary doctorate award including the Nigerian Chief of Army Staff Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai who won the prestigious African Prize for Transparency, Selfless Service and Accountability in Leadership in the 2018 edition in Ghana.