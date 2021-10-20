Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has emerged the Northeast Star Magazine’s Best Governor of the Year as Dr Mohammed Kyari Dikwa clinches 2021 Man of the Year Award.

In a press statement made available to newsmen by the chairman of Media and Publicity Committee Hajiya Zainab Abubakar on Monday in Gombe, the ceremony will hold at the Conference Hall of the American University of Nigeria, Yola, on October 21.

Since 2016, the magazine award has become a regular with some of the awardees including Lt. General Tukur Buratai (Man of the Year, 2016), Hon Yakubu Dogara (Man of the Year, 2017); Lt. General Theophilus Danjuma (Man of the Year, 2018).

Others are Dr K Dikwa (Nelson Mandela Award for Public Service) and Governor Babagana Umara Zulum (Best Commissioner of the Year 2018).

This year’s theme: “Celebrating Excellence, Promoting Peace and Harmony”, is supported by the North East Economic Forum and will be chaired by Dr Arabi while Fintiri is also expected as the special guest of honour.

The statement partly read, “Management and Editorial Board of Northeast Star Magazine has fixed October 21, 2021, for the presentation of its awards of excellence to some deserving personalities.

“Recognitions have been given to the following Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri as Governor of the Year; Dr Mohamme Dryari Dikwa – Man of the Year; Lt. General Faruk Yahaya, the Chief of Army Staff, to receive the prestigious Colin Powell’s Meritorious Award for Soldiering; Ambassador Tukur Yusufu Buratai – Lifetime Achievement Award in Military Leadership; Engr. Ahmad M.Y. Jumba -Community Peacebuilder of the Year; His Royal Highness, the Emir of Funakaye III Alhaji Mu’azu Muhammad Kwairanga – General Excellence Award in Traditional Leadership.