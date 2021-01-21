By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has monitored the payment of N1.5 billion approved by the state government as part payment of pension arrears owed to retirees in Adamawa state.

Fintiri during unscheduled visit to the State Pension board, expressed satisfaction with the on-going payment to offset backlog of gratuity arrears of pensioners.

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), through its state chairman, Samson Almuru, lamented non-payment of over N27 billion owed pensioners by both the state and local government in the state.

Almuru, had alleged that, the present administration had not paid pensioners their gratuity since inception.

The Governor insisted on the readiness of his administration to better the lots of pensioners, through prompt payment of their entitlement, inline with his campaign promises.

He urged for patience with the pensioners, in-view of backlog of pension gratuity and arrears, inherited by the present government.

The Executive Chairman, State Pension Board, Mr. Thomas Madi lauded the disbursement to the pensioners

Mr. Madi revealed that a form is given to pensioners to verify their Bank Verification Number, BVN and account number with their bank to ensure no mistake is been made.

He added that the payment is made directly to the account of the pensioners and the board is at the third quarter of the last disbursement.

He disclosed that some of the pensioners from 2010 and 2011 whose names were exempted were included in the 2012 list and were paid their entitlements.