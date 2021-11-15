Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has condoled with the families, colleagues of Brigadier-General Dzarma Zirkusu and three other soldiers killed in battle against Insurgents.

Gen Zirkusu, the officer commanding the 28 Task Force Brigade in Chibok was killed by insurgents in Borno State.

The insurgents had launched an attack on an Army Base in Askira Uba local government area of Southern Borno killing the General and three others.

Fintiri commended the bravery of the Special Forces with the support of other troops who repelled the attack by the Insurgents.

“General Zirkusu and the three others were brave Soldiers who died in the line of duty while fighting terrorists,” Governor Fintiri said.

“I want to take this opportunity to express my deepest sympathy and that of the Government and People of Adamawa State to the families and loved ones of the fallen Heros. I stand with you. Nigeria stands with you. I deeply appreciate the sacrifice made by your loved ones in defence of our democracy, our peace and our security”.

While urging all citizens to remember the families in prayers at “This difficult time”, Governor Fintiri also urged the families, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff to take heart and bear the irreparable loss knowing that their loved ones died in active service and paid the supreme sacrifice.

“We will not be cowed by these cowards. Our armed forces will continue to fulfil our mission-defeating terror. Our Soldiers’ blood will not be shed in vain”.

He expressed confidence that the day is coming when Nigerians will look back at this moment in history and say “Thank God there were courageous people willing to serve because they laid the foundation for peace for generations to come,” Fintiri said.