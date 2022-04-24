Barely a week after the approval of N1.5 billion for payment of pension, gratuity arrears of retirees and retirement benefits,

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has promised an upward review of pensions of retired workers in the state.

The governor revealed this when he hosted officials of the organised labour led by the state chairman, Comrade Emmanuel Fashe, yesterday.

Fintiri said the amount being paid to retirees as pensions needs to be upgraded in tune with present economic realities.

He added that his administration would never relent on the welfare of civil servants and retired workers as he promised them during the 2019 election campaigns.

The state chairman of the NLC, Comrade Emmanuel Fashe, thanked Governor Fintiri for his commitment to the welfare of workers and urged him to maintain the spirit.

He lauded the governor for setting a machinery in motion for the payment of promotion and leave grants to local government workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He assured the governor of the support of workers at all times.

Governor Fintiri has also lifted the ban on Sallah/Christmas homage.

The lift was contained in a statement signed by Prof Maxwell Gidado, the chief of staff Government House. He, however, urged all concerned to pay him homage only at Ed-el-Kabir and Christmas festivals.

The ban came into effect since last administration of former Governor Umar Bindow following security concerns and the COVID-19 pandemic.