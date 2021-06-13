Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has pardoned nine inmates to mark this year’s Democracy Day in the state.

Fintri lauded the courage of citizenry for allowing democracy thrive after two decades of uninterrupted process.

“We will continue to ensure we keep to our promise, a government that is a progressive instrument of the common good, rooted in our values of opportunity, responsibility, determined to give our people the tools they need to make the most of their lives in a difficult period made worse by the dwindling economic hardship”.

A statement by chief press secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, stressed that democracy is at the heart of addressing the defining challenges of the times.

“Our desire to strengthen democracy and give it its true meaning informed the investment we are making in the social re-engineering of the state through the provision of infrastructure and human capital development needed to unlock the growth and development of the Adamawa of our dream”.