The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Kauran Namoda local government area of Zamfara State, has been gutted by fire.

The resident electoral commissioner (REC) for the State, Prof. Sa’idu Babura Ahmed, reported the incident to the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

INEC national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja on Tuesday, said the tragic incident occurred around 11.00pm on Monday, May 2, 2022.

Okoye said no casualties were reported while critical materials such Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) and registration machines for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise stored in fireproof cabinets were saved.

However, he said the building was extensively damaged.

“A number of fixed and movable office furniture were destroyed in spite of the best effort of the Zamfara State Fire Service and the spirited efforts of good Samaritans to contain the inferno.

“The attention of the Nigeria Police has been drawn to this incident. Together with the Fire Service, they have commenced investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire and advise the Commission for further action,” he added.